The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept is the everything-to-everyone crossover

Lexus is showing off a new luxury crossover concept at the North American International Auto Show this week: The LF-1 ‘Limitless,’ which has a sleek, sporty look, and a range of features designed around alternatives tailored to a potential owner’s drivetrain preferences and more.

The Lexus LF-1 is designed to potentially house either a fuel cell, plug-in hybrid, gasoline or all-electric powertrain, and this is something that Lexus is looking at as an example for how it envisions its entire vehicle lineup will operate by 2025 and beyond. The car also has LED lighting surrounding the grille for signalling to external drivers and people, and its flowing lines are meant to evoke sport performance capabilities as well as versatility.

Lexus IS also using this platform to was off some automated driving features, including self-parking and drive-by-wire steering, braking signalling and more. The car also has what the automaker is calling a “four-dimensional navigation system,” with the fourth dimension being time; in practice, this means the vehicle will basically back an intelligent assistant on board that is anticipating your upcoming destinations, etc. based on your schedule and other personal info.

LF1_Limitless_Calty_Detrioit_Teaser_01_D8848600D680584D3FE93E324774EF2D81A317E9 copy 2 Lexus_LF1_Limitless_08_30F91CBCE1AF95A9C7DAEC2F34B3E350B7962035 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_32_CBB46DE3C3A6F91154B6A582F5F0F58356EEA791 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_15_DD897F99F241DBA6DF4181DA767FAB860EF90BBB copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_01_EF4935394151C57623DA712F11C9A61415477839 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_22_DE040C9E6B6E8501CFEF325D1FFAE430895AB8EE copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_24_534B37E47BDAD5E8E47C4F36F76E6BDBEF9440F0 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_29_98D4390607F11017CA469D597F45DA7941E27A16 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_26_3F4F2A3B47AE8843EB81E90FC0CEF286B0A172E2 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_07_8C29FC0B8DB072A4854DCA16F45F88F1B7F385BD copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_10_02F89CEFDCFAA00DE947C2BD5B0133DFA1376B3B copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_21_0C72EC3FE8EEDE9990FCA150D8B1894D112C7403 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_20_53DEE612439640916A1F473F51C1404F86263326 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_28_7885B71336E946DD8C7821E0BAA618102FA42E57 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_18_E7476B4681DABAA13F7360D7149C904F225BF2BC copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_36_2EC346E41D6775D5D6DEB2D8D4B7FF251F4D0130 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_11_160F73A9A032ECE72B42E561AAC832EFCC92CBB4 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_03_EE124A757152D7591AF4640351CFC4EE95FF186C copy 2 Lexus_LF1_Limitless_19_C31DDA81C5A945F95AFF47ACFFEA86F6B9C49C78 copy Lexus_LF1_Limitless_22_2728E51288AB198F8A8B66A0EB8E40C33A4D793A copy View Slideshow Previous Next Exit

It’ll offer up stuff like suggested fuel pit stops, as well as hotel suggestions – it can even make reservations on the fly. Lexus describes it as a “concierge,” but it sounds like, in truth, it’s essentially the kind of personal smart assistant that’s now common across smartphones, and that soon will be standard in the automotive world, too.

The LF-1 also features a gesture-based input system, as well as touch-sensitive steering wheel controls with captive feedback, all of which seek to improve further upon hardware buttons in reducing driver distraction and making it easier to interact with the car’s various features.