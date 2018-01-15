AI researcher Monty Barlow teaches a computer to figure out American accents

Monty Barlow is a researcher at Cambridge Consultants and his recent work involves teaching a computer to discern between British and American accents. The project, which Barlow sees as part of a suite of machine-learning solutions that will grow to encompass “true” AI, appeared at CES last week.

Barlow said that AI revolutions tended to come and go, appearing on the horizon and then fizzling out just as quickly. Interestingly, however, he believes the latest technological advances and new systems will encourage systems that augment our own intelligence instead of creating an overarching vision of AI. I encourage you to check it out.

