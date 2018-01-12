The Yesojo Nintendo Switch projector dock got a lot of attention when we covered the launch of its crowdfunding campaign last year, but at CES, it was on display and working, with the company ready to ship to its early backers. We got to spend some time with the portable projector, which gives your Switch a high-resolution screen you can take with you anywhere – and we came away very impressed.

The Yesojo is barely larger than the official Nintendo Switch dock itself, and very similar in terms of how the actual dock component works, so there’s no learning curve. It has a 200 lumen digital projector built-in, which is roughly equivalent to around 2,000 lumen with a lamp-powered home unit in terms of brightness. Even in the CES hall lights, it was perfectly playable, and you can imagine how good it would look in dark lighting conditions.

Built-in to the projector is a battery with enough capacity to give you around four hours of play time – and the battery is actually charging up the Switch the whole time it’s in operation, so even when it runs out you can undock the Switch and play for hours more that way.

The Yesojo also features a built-in speaker that’s surprisingly powerful and clear in terms of output, and really fills a room – again, even when competing with ambient conference hall sound.

Finally, the Yesojo also has input for other HDMI devices so that you can use it with things beyond the Switch, making it an extremely versatile travel accessory both for work and play.

As mentioned, the Yesojo is going to begin shipping soon, and it retails for $369. It’s a great accessory for the Switch, and a good deal for a portable projector that works with all your devices, and that also ships with a USB-C adapter in the box. The dock itself can charge easily using the original Switch adapter, too, so you only need one cable.

It sounded like it was potentially too good to be true when the project was first announced, but now that we’ve had some time with it, it lives up to its potential – and more. We’re going to be putting it through its paces for a full, extended review soon, but based on what we saw at CES, this will be a very in-demand add-on for Switch fans.