Storage startup Closetbox raises $7.3 million Series A round

Startup Closetbox recently raised a $7.3 million Series A round, bringing its total amount of funding to $19.8 million. Closetbox, of course, has competitors like fellow startups MakeSpace and Omni, as well as larger companies like Pods and Public Storage.

Closetbox offers “full-service storage,” which means it has professional movers come to your house to do any heavy lifting and the actual storage of the belongings in a facility. Once your stuff is put away, you can browse your belongings via Closetbox’s digital inventory system and then request it back, if need be.

“Our focus on providing no-hassle, safe and secure storage is stronger than ever,” Closetbox CEO Marcus J. Mollmann said in a statement. “We have proven how Closetbox can truly disrupt self storage by profitably offering full-service storage at the cost of self storage.”

Similar to Omni, Closetbox offers pickup and delivery of your items. But, unlike Omni, it’s not on demand. Instead you can get your items delivered back to you within a few days. Founded in Denver in 2014, the company is live in 88 markets across the country.