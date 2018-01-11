LiveMap shows off latest prototype of augmented reality motorcycle helmet

LiveMap launched in TechCrunch’s Hardware Battlefield CES 2014 and is getting closer to producing its augmented reality helmet. Since launching, the product has evolved to a working prototype. I tried it on at CES and it seemed to work fine.

The current version of helmet features a small transparent screen mounted on the visor. A small projector is mounted in the chin of the helmet. The software projects directions, maps and notifications onto the screen, but in the final version it will be directly onto the visor, the company said.

Andrew Artishchev the founder of LiveMap told TechCrunch at CES 2018 his company has enough runway to certify the helmet for use in America and enter production. He insists that his company has the proper design and management to get LiveMap certified and on the market. LiveMap is targeting a US launch.

“We are pleased to be still in business due to perseverant testing, development, retesting,” Artishchev said, adding, ” and a thorough understanding experience of all the problems and challenges involved in designing and constructing a complex, innovative product capable of operating in such variable and potentially hostile environments.”

LiveMap is not the only company trying to produce an augmented reality helmet. Others like Skully and BMW have examples but have yet to have one hit the market.