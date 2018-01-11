Ford is bringing crowdsourced navigation app Waze to its SYNC 3 infotainment system, the companies announced at CES 2018. The app will be available via Ford’s AppLink tech, offering up a Waze interface powered by your phone on the in-car central display on vehicles equipped with SYNC 3.

The app will support both touch and voice input, and will be available when you plug your smartphone into the car’s USB port. Turn-by-turn directions and other speakers will play through your vehicle’s stereo system, and the app will have all the same features that it offers on your phone, including community-sourced incident, weather and road condition reports and more.

Ford and Waze says this is going to roll out during “the coming weeks,” to any 2018 model year Ford car running version 3.0 or later of SYNC 3. Other cars with SYNC 3 will get an over-the-air update (which can also be installed via USB) to turn on the Waze functionality.