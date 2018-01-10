Bumble is hiring an Editorial Director to build out its media brand

Bumble, the female-led dating app founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, is diving head first into content.

The company is hiring Clare O’Connor as its first Editorial Director, who will work directly with Wolfe Herd and and Bumble’s content team to develop editorial content for their millions of users via a new arm called Bumble Media.

O’Connor most recently was a staff writer at Forbes where she covered woman entrepreneurs, workplace equality, and diversity in tech and Silicon Valley. It’s a perfect fit for Bumble, which is arguably the dating app most focused on promoting equality between matches and empowering woman.

“As you’ve seen with the additions of Erin and Sara Foster and now with a journalist the caliber of Clare who’s charted and championed female entrepreneurs for years, we’re putting together a dynamic team as we build out Bumble Media,” said Wolfe Herd in a statement. “Our users have a relationship with our brand and are demanding more and more Bumble content and we’re committed to delivering that content with a team that’s as talented as they are passionate about our mission.”

O’Connor and the rest of Bumble Media will focus on both long and short form content which will be distributed across all of Bumble’s social channels. At some point Bumble will start serving this content in their app via yet to be released features, and eventually start to monetize it as the effort scales. Expect to see Bumble Media focus on content that highlights the benefits of its platform while also telling the stories of female leaders and change makers.

Outside of written editorial content Bumble will also invest in original video content spanning a range of format and genres. This video effort will be led by TV producers Erin and Sara Foster, who together are Bumble’s Heads of Creative. The video below made by Bumble is a good example of what this may look like – videos highlighting matches and other aspects of the social network.