The American Automobile Association is doing work to help ensure it remains relevant in a future age of autonomous driving, and its latest partner in that effort is Torc Robotics, a self-driving technology company with loads of experience in automating heavy machinery and commercial equipment that’s now applying its expertise to the consumer market.

At CES 2018, AAA announced that it’s going to work with Torc to help establish a set of safety criteria for using self-driving cars, and that the mechanism for making this happen will be operating the Torc testing vehicles on public streets. The intent is to build out a set of guidelines that automakers can follow in order to help coordinate efforts across the industry to ensure safety and enhance consumer trust in autonomous driving technology in general.

This is one component of a broader testing program being rolled out by AAA Northern California, Nevada and Utah, which also includes a previously announced partnership with GoMentum Staton, the autonomous vehicle proving ground and testing facility in Walnut Creek, California.