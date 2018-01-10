For the first time ever, Google has a big presence at CES. You can’t look out of a window and not see a Google logo somewhere. But the one thing that didn’t work out so well for the company was its massive booth in the parking lot in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Yesterday, it rained a bit more than usual in Las Vegas and the booth leaked, so Google had to shut it down for the day. Today, however, the booth is open again, so we sent Tito to check it out, slide down the Google slide, eat a doughnut and take a nap.

It’s hard to underestimate how big a deal CES is for Google this time around. The company announced a number of new partnerships, including its new smart displays with the likes of Lenovo, LG, Sony and JBL. It also announced updates to Android Auto and dozens of new Assistant partnerships with headphone and TV manufacturers.