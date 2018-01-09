YouTube offers non-apology over Logan Paul controversy

YouTube has finally responded to that disgusting Logan Paul video. In a series of tweets the site says “The channel [Logan Paul] violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences.”

The statement spans five tweets and ends by saying the site will reveal steps its taking to prevent this from happening again.

Last week, the internet was rightly outraged by news that YouTube star Logan Paul, who has 15 million subscribers and is part of YouTube’s Red subscription service, posted and later deleted a video that included extensive footage of a suicide victim filmed at Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’.

Paul deleted the video less than 24 hours after posting it following outrage, but not before it had been watched by some six million people and — it emerges — been okayed by YouTube’s moderation team.

YouTube’s guidelines specifically state that “it’s not okay to post violent or gory content that’s primarily intended to be shocking, sensational, or disrespectful.”

Paul has since apologized a second time, but now the focus must be on how and why YouTube did not remove the video.