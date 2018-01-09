This is Mobile Suit Gundam in real life. A company called Furrion created this monster of a mech. It’s called Prosthesis and I need one in my life.

The Prosthesis is an exoskeleton that weighs 8,000, has a top speed of 20 mph, and the company says the battery can power the mech for an hour. And this thing is for real. Watch the video above.

This isn’t a robot. It’s an exoskeleton that requires a driver. Furrion envisions a fleet of these things, competing in a racing league.

Furrion has been around since 2004 and mostly makes high-end appliances and luxury electronics. There’s no word on pricing, but like most things, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.