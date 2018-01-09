TechCrunch is back in Berlin January 15th

We just could not stay away! In December, TechCrunch held Disrupt at the Berlin Arena. We were wowed by the Berlin startup scene and just couldn’t get enough. In fact, Germany’s own Blik became the 2017 runner-up of Startup Battlefield Berlin. Well now we are back, and we want to meet more of your startups.

TechCrunch is holding an informal Startup Battlefield meet and greet on January 15th with Samantha Stein, TechCrunch’s Director of Special Projects & Battlefield Editor, and Mike Butcher, Editor-at-large of TechCrunch. Investors, angels, startup community leaders, and startup founders can join to learn more about TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield.

Founders will learn how to apply for Battlefield with a killer application, and investors will learn how to refer companies in their portfolio. We’ll be scouting for the next set of startups to launch at Startup Battlefield Dubai, and of course, so we can tell the story of Berlin’s startup community.

Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s renowned startup launch competition. The Startup Battlefield alumni community comprises almost 800 companies that have raised over $8 billion USD, and produced over 100 successful exits and IPOs.

Who: TechCrunch Editors, Berlin’s top investors, angels, and startup founders

What: Informal TechCrunch Meet and Greet (afternoon coffee and snacks provided)

Where: Mindspace Mitte

When: January 15th

Time: 3:30-5pm

RSVP here before space runs out!

Questions? Email battlefield@techcrunch.com

Featured Image: Matthias Haker Photography/Getty Images