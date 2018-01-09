Richard Yu really tried to stick it to Apple at today’s CES keynote. The Huawei Consumer CEO favorably compared the company’s new flagship Mate 10 Pro to the iPhone X, discussing all the ways in which their device surpasses Apple’s. Thanks to a partnership with Porsche Design, the company can now add extravagance to that list.

According to the company, consumer demand around early versions led it to continue its partnership with the design firm. And hey, now that plenty of consumers seem fine paying around $1,000 for an iPhone X, why not $1,225 for the Porsche Design Mate 10, right?

Of course, the Mate 10 is a great flagship — Huawei makes very good phones, but like many Porsche-branded products, you’re essentially paying for the status of a custom-designed device. That means a unibody glass design and the exclusive DiamondBlack color, coupled with custom UI.

There are a couple of other nice touches, including a beefy 256GB of storage — double the amount of the Mate 10 Pro’s. Oh, and there’s also bunch of stuff in the box, including a leather case designed by German luxury company Montblanc and a bunch of adapters and other accessories.

The phone’s got the same February 18 release date as the Mate 10 Pro and will be available at the same retailers: Amazon, Best Buy and Microsoft. It’s also coming to Porsche Design Stores in the States at the end of February.