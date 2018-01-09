Hey Crypto Valley! Come to the TechCrunch Zug Meetup, January 29th

I guess it had to happen sooner or later. TechCrunch has decided to get to the bottom of the Crypto and Blockchain boom by heading to one of its main geographical centers. Since welcoming the regulation of Initial Coin Offerings with open arms, Zug, the Swiss Canton just outside of Zurich, has come to be known as “Crypto Valley”. So… that’s where you’ll find a team of TechCrunch people later this month.

Zug isn’t just a regulatory haven where startups file paper work and leave. It’s fast turning into a location where Blockchain startups are actually massing, eager to stay close to the fast-moving regulatory environment.

Our Techcrunch Zug “Meet & Greet” will be on January 29th and feature myself, Mike Butcher (Editor-at-large), TechCrunch’s Leslie Hitchcock-Stone (Director of Events) and Samantha Stein (Director of Special Projects & Battlefield Editor). Investors, angels, startup community leaders, and startup founders are welcome to join us and network over a drink. Grab a ticket here!

Although there’s no formal programme, we do intend to take meetings there and network informally.

We’ll also be able to tell you more about how startups get to appear on Battlefield and TechCrunch Disrupt, but our main aim is to delve into the Crypto scene in Zug.

We’re delighted to announce that our sponsors for the event will be Kryptonite1, the blockchain investment company which invests in early-stage projects and blockchain-based digital assets, and Melonport a blockchain software and cryptocurrency company behind Melon tokens.

