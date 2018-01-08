All eyes are on Intel CEO Brian Krzanich today. While the issue isn’t limited to Intel chips, the company has been under the spotlight for the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities.

Krzanich sold quite a few Intel shares back in November. And let’s just say that the timing feels a bit weird. Let’s hear what he has to say on the vulnerabilities.

Today’s keynote is also going to be a good opportunity to get an early look at future Intel products. For example, Intel realized that building CPUs and building GPUs are two different jobs. That’s why the company has partnered with its archenemy AMD to build Core i5 and Core i7 processors with integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega M GPUs. This is a great example of asymmetric competition, and also a great way to compete with Nvidia.

While Intel also owns Mobileye, don’t hold your breath for self-driving news as Mobileye is going to have its own separate press conference tomorrow.

