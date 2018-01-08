SolarWinds acquires log monitoring service Loggly

SolarWinds, the company behind services like Pingdom, Papertrail and AppOptics, today announced that it has acquired the cloud-based log monitoring and analytics service Loggly.

The two companies did not disclose the price of the acquisition, but Loggly, which was founded in 2009, had raised about $47 million over the years, including an $11.5 million Series D round in 2016. Investors include True Ventures, Matrix Partners, Cisco, Trinity Ventures and Harmony Partners. According to its marketing materials, about a third of the Fortune 500 use the company’s services, including the likes of Lenovo, Pizza Hut and Dell.

SolarWinds argues that this acquisition will expand the company’s engineering and analytics expertise and that it will push the company’s overall strategy of building a full-stack monitoring platform.

“Rapidly visualizing vast amounts of data through log analytics is absolutely critical to solving many problems in today’s diverse, complex cloud-application and microservices environments,” said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products for SolarWinds in today’s announcement. “Adding to our industry-leading portfolio will empower customers to accelerate their time-to-insight and solve problems faster, with our usual, disruptive affordability.”

It looks like SolarWinds, which has acquired its fair share of companies (including Pingdom) over the years, will keep the Loggly brand and product alive. We have asked the company to clarify its future plans for Loggly, though.

With Papertrail, the company already operates a log management service, though, but Loggly’s focus is more strongly on monitoring and analytics. The combination of the two, though, will also put SolarWinds into a better position to compete with the likes of Splunk and Sumo Logic.

