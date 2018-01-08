Watch Samsung’s CES press conference live right here
Samsung is always betting big on CES, and this year should be no exception. Today at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern, 10 PM in London, the company will unveil its new lineup of consumer electronics devices. You should expect a wide range of new products, from smart watches to washing machines.
We’ll have a team on the ground, so you should also check out our live blog for our first-hand impressions of the announcements. Let’s see if Samsung is going to announce exciting stuff.Featured Image: Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty Images
