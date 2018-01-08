Samsung is one of the tentpoles that holds up CES. Every year the company has one of the largest offerings at the show and 2018 will not be different.

Samsung’s press conference is always a good time if you’re watching from afar. It’s a mess of people in person, with too many people jammed into a tiny conference hall. It’s too hot, it’s smelly and yet it’s still a lot of fun.

For this show expect the usual mix of top-tier computers, TVs and appliances with a scattering of voice assistances included throughout.

The Samsung CES 2018 liveblog starts at 2:00pm PST.

Featured Image: AP