Hulu renews ‘Runaways’ and ‘Future Man’ for second seasons

Looks like Hulu is happy with the performance of its two new superhero shows — the streaming service is renewing both Runaways and Future Man for second seasons of 13 episodes each.

Both shows premiered in November. Runaways is based on the Marvel comic created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, and it tells the story of superpowered teenagers who discover that their parents are supervillains. I’m a comic book fan and a Gossip Girl fan (the show comes from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage), so it’s probably no surprise that I loved it.

Future Man, meanwhile, stars Josh Hutcherson as a janitor-by-day who travels through time to save the world.

The announcement doesn’t say when either series will be returning. Runaways ends its first season tomorrow.

It’s been a good year for Hulu’s original programming, thanks largely to The Handmaid’s Tale, which was named Best Drama at both the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Also worth noting: If Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s film and TV studios goes through, Disney will become Hulu’s largest shareholder. And the entertainment giant already owns Marvel — so hey, synergy.