Crunch Report | A Telegram ICO Would Be Huge

Sony’s new Aibo robot just melted the hearts of a room full of jaded tech bloggers

      1. Uber taps Nvidia for its self-driving vehicle fleet
      2. DraftKings is testing a fantasy contest focused on a single NFL game
      3. Telegram plans multi-billion dollar ICO for chat cryptocurrency

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

