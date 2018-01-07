Relative autonomous driving industry newcomer Aurora has been revealing a lot of early traction lately, and now we know that it’s also working with GPU-maker Nvidia. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed that his company will be supplying Aurora with the tech underlying their compute platform.

Aurora is building self-driving systems for both Volkswagen and Hyundai, the startup revealed last week. Volkswagen is looking to build test vehicles that it can put on the roads relatively soon, and ultimately both carmakers aim to put driverless ride-hailing fleets on roads as soon as 2021.

The fact that Aurora is using Nvidia’s self-driving computer hardware as the foundation of its system isn’t surprising – Nvidia revealed today that it’s working with over 320 companies on self-driving, through products like its Drive PX and now Drive Xavier GPU-powered autonomous driving computers.

Aurora also isn’t without experience in the field, despite its relative youth: Its founders include Google self-driving project early team member Chris Urmson, Tesla Autopilot architect Sterling Anderson and Uber ATG alum Drew Bagnell – all people who’ve likely worked with Nvidia AV technology in the past, too.