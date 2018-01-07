If you are tired of that puny 27-inch gaming screen on your desk and you want a more immersive gaming experience on a really big screen — say 65-inches — then Nvidia has something new for you. The company today announced a new hardware initiative with partners Acer, Asus and HP: big format gaming displays (BFGD).

The idea here is to take a 65-inch 4K screen with 120Hz HDR support and to pair it with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology for tear-free graphics and Nvidia’ Android TV-based Shield platform as a built-in streaming service. Because the streaming platform is based on Android TV, it also includes support for the Google Assistant.

The combination of all of these technologies, Nvidia says, will provide you with a “buttery-smooth gaming experience.” Exactly how buttery that experience will be probably depends on the machine that’s driving that display, too. To push a 4K display, you’ll probably want an GeForce GTX 1080-based card and those don’t come cheap (especially when every crypto-bro is trying to buy one, too).

As for these display’s other specs, Nvidia only sayd that the display will feature a full direct-array backlight, 1,000-nit peak luminance and DCI-P3 color gamut (the same kind you would expect for digital movie projections).

“PC gamers expect high performance and instant response times, but, until now, they’ve been largely limited to traditional desktop displays,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “BFGDs change that. With NVIDIA’s latest technology built into these new displays, PC gamers can now experience their favorite titles in all the low-latency glory they deserve.”

Nvidia says that the first displays will go on sale in the summer. That’s when the partners will announce pricing, too, though I don’t expect you’ll see these displays in the bargain bin anytime soon.