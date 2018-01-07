Gadgets

Liveblog: Nvidia is at CES 2018 with autonomous cars and gaming

Nvidia is quickly becoming a giant in the world of consumer electronics so it’s only fitting that the company holds one of the first press conferences of CES 2018. The event starts at 8:00pm PST from the massive MGM Casino in Los Vegas. We’re on site and ready to liveblog the entire event.

It’s widely expected that Nvidia will reveal details about its autonomous vehicles programs. And since its CES, gaming is likely to be on tap, too.

The Nvidia liveblog starts at 8:00pm PST Sunday, January 7 2018.

