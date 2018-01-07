Here’s how to stream the Golden Globes tonight
Tonight for the first time the Golden Globes are being live-streamed, meaning you can watch it even if you aren’t in front of a TV. The show is being hosted by Seth Meyers and coverage starts at 5pm PT / pm ET.
Here’s how to watch:
- If you’re a cord-cutter you’ll be able to watch via the NBC channel on a variety of services like DirectTV Now, Hulu Live TV, Youtube TV, Sling TV, Sony Playstation Vue, Fubo TV and Century Link Stream. Most of the above offerings cost between $30 and $40 per month, but come with a free trial if you want to sign up today to watch the show.
- If you still have a cable subscription you can authenticate with your cable login and watch on NBC’s website or on their mobile app, which you can download for iOS here and Android here.
- If you don’t have either you’re out of luck for the main show, but can still watch the Red Carpet show from 6-8pm ET, which is being live-streamed on Facebook here. Last year the Red Carpet show was live-streamed on Twitter’s platform.
You can check out the full list of nominees here.Featured Image: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
