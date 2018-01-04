Nintendo Switch is the fastest-selling video game console ever in the U.S.

Nintendo has managed to sell so many of its Nintendo Switch console that it’s become not only its own fastest-selling console, but also the fastest selling in the U.S. ever, beating the record set by the Wii back during its launch. The Switch has sold over 4.8 million units in its first 10 months of availability, which beats out the Wii’s 4 million sold during the same initial window.

The success of the Switch probably isn’t surprising to anyone who owns one, or to those who’ve been following its rise. The console had a strong start thanks to flagship title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which has been purchased by over 55 percent of Switch console owners. Also, Nintendo revealed that Super Mario Odyssey is on over 55 percent of Switch consoles, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe all has an ownership rate of more than 50 percent. Clearly, marquee first-party software is doing a lot to drive demand for Nintendo’s hybrid home/portable console.

Nintendo is looking good going into 2018 based on these numbers, and the overall performance of the Switch should quickly eclipse the lifetime sales of the Wii U, which never really struck a chord with consumers. The game lineup for the forthcoming year will be a big determining factor in terms of figuring out what kind of pace is maintained with continued console sales after the initial thrill of the Switch dies down a little.