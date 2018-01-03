Apple picks up Reese Witherspoon thriller starring Octavia Spencer

Apple is adding another TV project to its upcoming slate: Are You Sleeping, a crime show based on America’s love affair with true crime podcasts (which are, ultimately, all Apple’s fault). The show has a lot of star power attached, as it’s executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and will star Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer (via THR).

The series is also created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, a writer and producer for The Good Wife, and one half of the creative team behind HBO’s controversial Confederate series. Spellman will also write the series, and Serial producer Sarah Koenig will consult to make sure the true crime podcast elements have that real, true crime feel.

This marks the fourth series Apple is reportedly working on, including the Amazing Stories anthology series revival, the as-yet unnamed morning news TV show drama starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and the Ronald D. Moore-created space drama, all of which were picked up directly to series.

Are You Sleeping is based on a novel written by Kathleen Barber, which was published last summer and focuses on what happens to a murder victim’s daughter when a hit podcast sheds new light on her father’s murder.

Featured Image: VALERIE MACON/Getty Images