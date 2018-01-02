Amazon
Crunch Report | Telegram and Instagram Are Being Restricted in Iran

        1. Amazon shipped over 5 billion items with Prime in 2017
        2. Lab-made meat startup SuperMeat raises $3M seed to develop ‘clean’ chicken
        3. Telegram and Instagram being restricted in Iran

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

