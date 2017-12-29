You can now pick up an iMac Pro in-store, for $4,999 and up

Apple’s super-powered iMac Pro hit the company’s online store just ahead of Christmas. Now those who’d prefer to pick one up in-person can do so by paying a visit to one of its various retail establishments. Availability was first spotted by MacRumors earlier today, and you can check it for yourself by entering your zip code over on the company’s site.

At $4,999 and up, this isn’t check out line impulse buy territory, but the professional version of the company’s well-regarded all-in-one packs a wallop. Matthew spent some time around the machine around its official launch, calling it “a love letter to developers,” adding that the company, “decided to see exactly how ridiculous it could get with iMac performance inside what is essentially the exact same shell as the current machines — with a nice coat of color treatment and a few additional cosmetic differences.”

With the Mac Pro still in a state of limbo, the company has focused on the AIO desktop form factor to deliver some crazy high-end tech specs for users looking to perform truly CPU taxing tasks like editing 4K video and creating VR content. The iMac Pro represents a sort of recommitment to the developers and creative types that have long formed a core user base — which Microsoft has been actively courting with its own Surface line.

The computers appear to be pretty well seeded out there in Apple Stores, though I suspect not every location is going to have every single configuration, so you’re going to want to call ahead. Of course, if you’re not willing to make the $4,999+ commitment, there’s apparently already a ridiculously inflated second-hand market for those limited edition space gray accessories.