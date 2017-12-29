Historian Leslie Berlin talks about the rise of Silicon Valley

In this week’s episode of Technotopia I spoke to author and historian Leslie Berlin, writer of Troublemakers: Silicon Valleys’ Coming Of Age. Berlin is the Project Historian for the Silicon Valley Archives at Stanford University and one of the few people who can see the entire rise of SV tech culture from a researcher’s perspective.

Berlin’s book is quirky, fun, and fascinating and in this podcast we discuss the gender gap in tech and how the world can – and can’t – centers of innovation in a real way. Have a listen.

