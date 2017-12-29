Startups
Silicon Valley
Stanford University
san francisco bay area
california

Historian Leslie Berlin talks about the rise of Silicon Valley

Posted by
Next Story

Th U.S. needs to create civic social networks

In this week’s episode of Technotopia I spoke to author and historian Leslie Berlin, writer of Troublemakers: Silicon Valleys’ Coming Of Age. Berlin is the Project Historian for the Silicon Valley Archives at Stanford University and one of the few people who can see the entire rise of SV tech culture from a researcher’s perspective.

Berlin’s book is quirky, fun, and fascinating and in this podcast we discuss the gender gap in tech and how the world can – and can’t – centers of innovation in a real way. Have a listen.

Technotopia is a podcast by John Biggs about a better future. You can subscribe in Stitcher, RSS, or iTunes and listen the MP3 here.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Stanford University
  • Silicon Valley
  • san francisco bay area
  • california
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Th U.S. needs to create civic social networks

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard