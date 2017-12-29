Fundings & Exits
Equity podcast: 2017 IPO recap and who will go public in 2018?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week the crew — Katie RoofMatthew LynleyAlex Wilhelm — were joined by Barrett Daniels, the CEO of Nextstep Advisory, an IPO shop that helps companies go public.

Guess what we talked about?

Yes, we went back through the biggest debuts of 2017, several of the quiet hits and the laggards. We also answered critical questions like “what was the worst IPO of 2017?” (For more results, check the spreadsheet here.)

And, it being our holiday episode, we played a bit of what if. Or what may be, looking into 2018. After all, some IPOs that we expected to see have yet to appear (Vice, Pinterest, Dropbox), while some have cropped up before we thought that they were probably fully-cooked (Snap, Blue Apron).

So, what’s to come? You’ll just have to listen.

This is the last 2017 Equity episode. Thanks to all of you for tuning in this year. Equity was a bit of an experiment that has taken on a life of its own.

It’s super delightful to bring it to you each and every week. Here’s the podcast team:

Chat you all in 2018!

Equity drops every Friday at 6:00 am PT, so subscribe to us on iTunesOvercast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.

