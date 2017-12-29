Silicon Valley
Crunch Report | Apple Apologizes for Slowing Down iPhones

      1. Apple apologizes for not telling customers iPhones with older batteries would slow over time
      2. Consumers dropped $200 million on apps on Christmas, up 12 percent from last year
      3. Google retires the Pixel C tablet as it shifts focus to the Pixelbook

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

