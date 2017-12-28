Trump’s website is coded with a broken server error message that blames Obama

If you’re a fan of Easter eggs hidden in source code, this is a pretty good one. Apparently, as Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham observed on Twitter, some Trump administration and GOP websites have a portion of code with a joke that throws shade at Obama’s golf habits, the irony nowhere to be found.

The website of Donald Trump, who has spent several days in a row at the golf course, is coded to serve up the following message in the event of an internal server error: https://t.co/zrWpyMXRcz pic.twitter.com/wiQSQNNzw0 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 28, 2017

We checked the source code and sure enough the line “Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem… and not on the golf course” appears on action.donaldjtrump.com sites, like the one hosting this surely statistically sound, Obama-obsessed “Inaugural Year Approval Poll,” but not on donaldjtrump.com pages.

As Ingraham pointed out, it’s also present on some official GOP sites, including the GOP.com homepage. In both instances, the Obama dig is paired with a 404 error message that states “What do Hillary Clinton and this link have in common? They’re both dead broke.” Both the Obama and Clinton insults have a distinctly Trumpian vibe, but surely neither is an exercise in Freudian psychological projection.

To top it off, the code itself is apparently itself broken, swapping a single equal sign where there should be two. An honest mistake? Or perhaps the world was never meant to be gifted with these very good jokes at all?

It will never actually serve that message, there's an error in the JavaScript…any error will give the 404 message because they used assignment (=) instead of equality (==) pic.twitter.com/un8LJM9Fsu — Paul Glenn (@pdglenn) December 28, 2017

Thanks, Obama!

Featured Image: Mark Wilson/Getty Images