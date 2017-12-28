LG debuts the ThinQ, a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker

LG is adding a new smart speaker powered by Google Assistant to its 2018 lineup, the company announced this morning. The LG ThinQ, as it’s being called, looks to be a more high-end competitor to something like Google’s recently launched Google Home Max. LG’s new speaker is promising offering a “premium” audio experience thanks to Meridian Audio technology and support for lossless high resolution audio. The speaker can also control smart home devices via Google Assistant and a voice app from LG that controls the company’s ThinQ smart home appliances.

This line today includes things like smart refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers, and even vacuums.

That means you can say things to the ThinQ speaker like, “OK Google, talk to LG, turn on the air purifier.” (You know, we really need better voice commands for these things, okay?)

The company isn’t disclosing many more details about the LG speaker, beyond the fact that it will offer a full reveal at CES 2018. Presumably, this is when we’ll be able to learn more about its voice and audio technology, and most importantly, the price.

There are a range of smart speakers now on the market today, including Amazon’s Echo lineup, the Google Home line, and others focused on sound quality in particular, like the Sonos One or Apple’s soon-to-launch HomePod. But without pricing information, it’s unclear where LG’s ThinQ will fit in.

The smart speaker was one of a handful of new products LG announced today. Others include a new SK10Y soundbar and portable PK series Bluetooth speakers.