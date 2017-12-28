Google retires the Pixel C tablet as it shifts focus to the Pixelbook

As noted earlier today by Android Police, Google has stopped selling the Pixel C through its online store. It’s a quiet and not unexpected end for the company’s well-received tablet, designed to make room for Google’s latest and greatest.

The company confirmed with TechCrunch that the end of sale also represents the end of life for the device, though Google added that it plans to continue supporting the hardware moving forward.

“As is common when a device has been out for a few years, we’re now retiring Pixel C and it is no longer available for sale,” the company said in a statement. “However, we are committed to updating and supporting it, including the recent update to Android 8.0, so customers can continue to get the best out of their device.”

And, of course, the statement wouldn’t be complete without a plug for its new premium Chromebook. “Our newly launched Google Pixelbook combines the best parts of a laptop and a tablet for those looking for a versatile device.”

Frederic gave the tablet good marks in a review back in 2015, but noted, “There is a market for the C, but I think it’ll be a small one.” That seems to be the case with many of the Google-branded devices, which means the company is essentially competing against itself for a relatively small slice of market share.

The shift from the C to Pixelbook does represent something of a larger trend for the industry in recent years, as many have moved from slates to convertibles. The Pixelbook isn’t as slim as a standalone tablet, and there are certain sacrifices when shifting between any form factors, but it’s a pretty solid tablet replacement for most instances. It’s also a much more well-rounded computing device.

The one big caveat here, however, is price. The Pixel C started at $599 (plus keyboard); the Pixelbook’s lowest SKU is $999. The tablets of the future are going to be much more versatile than their predecessors — and it’s definitely going to cost you.