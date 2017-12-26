The Echo Dot was the best-selling product on all of Amazon this holiday season

The holiday shopping season is finally over and that means Amazon has some shopping data for us. This holiday season, Amazon’s Echo Dot was the top-selling Amazon device, as well as the top-selling product available from any manufacturer across all categories on Amazon.com, with millions sold.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s newer Alexa-enabled devices, the Echo Spot, Echo Dot and Echo Buttons sold out this holiday season. However, customers can pre-order those devices to reserve a place in line. Amazon’s Alexa app also topped the charts for Apple and Google Play on Christmas day, suggesting an influx of new customers setting up their devices. In total, Amazon said it sold “tens of millions” of Alexa-enabled devices worldwide.

Along with the Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote was another top-selling Amazon device and one of the best-selling products across all of Amazon. This holiday season, customers bought more than twice as many Amazon Fire TV Sticks than they did during last year’s holiday season. Compared to last year’s holiday season, Amazon sold “millions more” Amazon devices during this year’s holiday season.

This was Amazon’s biggest holiday season to date, “with customers all around the world shopping at record levels,” the company said in a press release. Amazon also touted how over the span of one week, more than four million people became Prime members, or started a free trial.

Since Amazon now owns Whole Foods, the company also threw in some fun facts about the grocery chain. This holiday season, for example, Whole Foods Market sold over 500,000 pounds of desserts at the cookie bars in its U.S. stores.