Original Content podcast: Confronting the light and dark side of ‘The Last Jedi’

This week, TechCrunch’s Original Content podcast takes a break from reviewing the latest streaming titles to tackle the big movie of the week (and arguably the year) — Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

One of your hosts (that’s Anthony) laid out his initial reaction in a post, while the other (that’s Darrell) has already seen The Last Jedi twice, and formed very different opinions each time. We offer some general thoughts on the quality of the movie before launching into a spoiler-filled discussion for all of you who’ve already seen it, too. And of course, we had to weigh in on the intense backlash from some fans.

The episode doesn’t ignore the streaming world entirely. We also discuss Apple’s upcoming space drama from the creator of Battlestar Galactica, plus Netflix’s plans to turn its original film Bright into a franchise (despite some pretty harsh reviews).

