hamze
long blockchain
Daimler
5 Billion
News

Crunch Report | Sequoia Capital’s Next Fund Could Be $5 Billion

Posted by
Next Story

Mattermark to shut down after selling to FullContact

Today’s Stories 

  1. Daimler acquires majority stake in French Uber competitor
  2. Sequoia is looking to raise a $5 billion investment fund
  3. Long Island Iced Tea shares went gangbusters after changing its name to Long Blockchain

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • hamze
  • long blockchain
  • Daimler
  • 5 Billion
  • News
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Mattermark to shut down after selling to FullContact

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard