Crunch Report | Sequoia Capital’s Next Fund Could Be $5 Billion

- Daimler acquires majority stake in French Uber competitor
- Sequoia is looking to raise a $5 billion investment fund
- Long Island Iced Tea shares went gangbusters after changing its name to Long Blockchain
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito hamze
