Crunch Report | Magic Leap Finally Unveils Its Headset
Next Story
Facebook will ditch Disputed Flags on fake news and display links to trustworthy articles instead
Today’s Stories
- Magic Leap shows off its Magic Leap One ‘Creator Edition’ AR headset, shipping in 2018
- Coinbase now lets you buy and sell Bitcoin Cash
- Litecoin founder Charlie Lee has sold all of his LTC
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
