coinbase
Hands On
Disrupt
technology
News

Crunch Report | Magic Leap Finally Unveils Its Headset

Posted by
Next Story

Facebook will ditch Disputed Flags on fake news and display links to trustworthy articles instead

Today’s Stories 

  1. Magic Leap shows off its Magic Leap One ‘Creator Edition’ AR headset, shipping in 2018
  2. Coinbase now lets you buy and sell Bitcoin Cash
  3. Litecoin founder Charlie Lee has sold all of his LTC

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • coinbase
  • Hands On
  • Disrupt
  • technology
  • News
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Facebook will ditch Disputed Flags on fake news and display links to trustworthy articles instead

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard