Blow to Uber in Europe as top court rules it’s a transport service

Europe’s top court has provided the final verdict on a multi-years legal challenge brought by EU tax associations to Uber’s claim that it’s just a technology platform — with the CJEU today ruling it’s a transport service.

The judgement means Uber must comply with individual Member States’ transportation regulations, rather than seeking to circumvent such rules.

Responding to the court’s verdict, an Uber spokesperson emailed this statement: “This ruling will not change things in most EU countries where we already operate under transportation law. However, millions of Europeans are still prevented from using apps like ours. As our new CEO has said, it is appropriate to regulate services such as Uber and so we will continue the dialogue with cities across Europe. This is the approach we’ll take to ensure everyone can get a reliable ride at the tap of a button.”

Developing… refresh for updates…