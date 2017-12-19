Writer Tobias Stone talks about the history of the future

Tobias Stone blew up Medium in 2016 with is post about Trump and Brexit. The trained historian, philosopher, and (full disclosure) husband of TechCrunch’s amazing Leslie Hitchcock, took the lessons of the past and extrapolated what we can expect to see in the next few years as our political chickens come home to roost.

In this Technotopia podcast Stone shares his thoughts on the future (he’s not optimistic) and how we can prepare for an environment that will be far different than the one we know today. It’s a fascinating interview and here’s hoping his (usually correct) predictions don’t come to pass.

