Aspect Ventures promotes Lauren Kolodny to partner

Aspect Ventures has another lady atop its female-led venture investment team.

Lauren Kolodny has been promoted to partner after spending 3.5 years at Aspect. She joined shortly after the firm started.

In her role as principal, Kolodny led or co-led investments in The Muse, Chime, Gusto, TalkIQ and others.

She’s particularly interested in blockchain, fintech and SaaS. Kolodny tells TechCrunch that she also “spends a lot of time thinking about the future of work.”

Kolodny got to know Aspect Ventures co-founder Theresia Gouw through the Brown University trustee community and stayed in touch when she moved out west to go to Stanford Business School.

After stints at Google and Cowboy Ventures, Kolodny followed Gouw to Aspect. Gouw previously worked as a partner at Accel.

The group was also co-founded by Jennifer Fonstad, making the woman-run firm a rarity in Silicon Valley. A recent Crunchbase study estimates that just 8% of venture partners are female.

Aspect’s team has invested in companies like Trulia, LearnVest, Birchbox, ForeScout and The RealReal.

Its first fund was $150 million and it’s in the process of raising another.