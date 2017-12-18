Kaspersky Lab challenges the U.S. Government ban on its products in court

On Monday, Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab announced its intention to push back against the U.S. Government’s ban on its software. The ban, which the Department of Homeland Security announced in September, has resulted in a lengthy back-and-forth between Kaspersky and the U.S. Government over allegations that the software maker’s products are an asset for Russian espionage efforts.

In a federal appeal filed under the Administrative Procedure Act, Kaspersky Lab argued that the Department of Homeland Security acted unconstitutionally, violating the company’s right to due process when it issued Binding Operational Directive 17-01. The directive instructed U.S. government agencies to “remove and discontinue present and future use of [Kaspersky Lab] products,” including its popular antivirus software.

“Because Kaspersky Lab has not been provided a fair opportunity in regards to the allegations and no technical evidence has been produced to validate DHS’s actions, it is in the company’s interests to defend itself in this matter,” Kaspersky Lab CEO Eugene Kaspersky said in a press release. “Regardless of the DHS decision, we will continue to do what really matters: make the world safer from cybercrime.”

Earlier this month, Kaspersky announced that the company would be closing its D.C. headquarters after deeming them “no longer viable” in light of the U.S. government’s public suspicion toward its business.

Featured Image: Jim McGuire/Getty Images