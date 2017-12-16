Welcome to CTRL+T, TechCrunch’s podcast about tech and culture

Without further ado, it brings us great pleasure to introduce you to CTRL+T, a new podcast hosted by TechCrunch Reporter Megan Rose Dickey and Editorial Director Henry Pickavet.

On this week’s episode, we discuss former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya’s declaration that the social network is effectively “destroying how society works,” the FCC’s vote on repealing net neutrality and Netflix reminding everyone it’s spying on its customers.

Later in the show, MRD chats with Shonda Rhimes, the creator of network hits like Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder. We discussed her new contract with Netflix, what we can expect to see from her on the streaming media platform, differences between network and streaming media and strong black women.

What’s exciting to Rhimes is the ability to pursue whatever “feels correct with the story you’re telling,” she said. She also noted that she loves the fact she’ll have opportunities to do documentaries.

Click the play button up top to hear the first episode