Media
vevo

Erik Huggers is stepping down as CEO of Vevo

Posted by
Next Story

Finnish autonomous car goes for a leisurely cruise in the driving snow

Vevo, the music video service backed by major record labels, just announced that its CEO Erik Huggers is departing.

Huggers previously worked at the BBC, at Verizon (which owns TechCrunch) and elsewhere. He joined Vevo in 2015.

Under his leadership, Vevo was working to become less reliant on YouTube (which was its major syndication partner) by developing more apps and products like the Watch Party chat feature. The company was also working on a subscription service, although Huggers said earlier this year that those plans had been delayed in favor of international expansion.

Vevo says Huggers is departing “to pursue new opportunities,” with CFO Alan Price stepping in as interim CEO. Price had a similar role after the departure of founding CEO Rio Caraeff.

“We would like to thank Erik for his hard work, dedication and leadership at Vevo, which grew dramatically during his tenure and helped forge stronger connections between artists and fans through popular features and original programming,” said Vevo’s board of directors in the announcement.

Featured Image: Getty Images

Crunchbase

  • Vevo

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Vevo is the world’s leading all-premium music video and entertainment platform with over 5.5 billion monthly views globally. Vevo brings a library of 100,000 HD music videos, exclusive original programming and live concert performances to everyone on the planet who loves music. Viewers can watch on-demand through Vevo.com, the mobile web and apps for mobile/tablets and TVs, or through Vevo …
    • Location New York, New York
    • Categories Media and Entertainment, Video, Music
    • Website http://vevo.com
    • Full profile for Vevo

  • Erik Huggers

    • Bio Huggers is responsible for all things Vevo with a focus on driving the strategy and growth of the company’s global footprint across product & technology, programming and branding as well as sales and business development. Most recently, Huggers was a SVP at Verizon Communications Inc., where he was also President of the company’s recently acquired OnCue business. Prior to that, Huggers developed …
    • Full profile for Erik Huggers

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • vevo
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Finnish autonomous car goes for a leisurely cruise in the driving snow

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard