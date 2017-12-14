Instacart promotes Sarah Mastrorocco to new position of VP of Business Development

Instacart is going through some growing pains right now, with Amazon buying Whole Foods this summer and target picking up Alabama-based Shipt in the last week.

But growing pains come for a reason — the on-demand grocery delivery platform is getting bigger, just recently signing a deal with the third-largest grocery retailer in North America, Albertsons.

Primary credit for that goes to Sarah Mastrorocco, who is being promoted to the newly created position of VP of Business Development.

Mastrorocco joined Instacart in April of 2014 as the second hire on the Business Development team, heading up inking deals with grocery retailers across the country. She also spent time leading the Catalog team, before returning to Business Development as Instacart’s Head of Retail Sales.

Mastrorocco has been instrumental in signing deals with retailers like Kroger, Albertsons, Price Chopper, Lowes Feeds, BevNo, Superior Grocers, Homeland and more.

Before Instacart, she was on Frito-Lay NA’s Strategy and M&A team, and then to PepsiCo’s Global Operations Group, working on direct store delivery operations in North America and South America

In the new role, Mastrorocco will be a part of the Instacart executive team, continuing to build out relationships and sign deals with grocery retailers.