Crunch Report | FCC Kills Net Neutrality

Today’s Stories 

    1. The FCC officially votes to kill net neutrality
    2. Snapchat launches augmented reality developer platform Lens Studio
    3. Squarespace reportedly raises about $200 million at a $1.7 billion valuation

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Gregory Manalo

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

