Redbox unveils its service for digital movie purchases and rentals

Redbox, the company behind the ubiquitous supermarket kiosks for renting DVDs, is moving into the world of digital streaming.

Technically, Redbox On Demand is still in beta, but this marks the broader launch of the streaming service that Redbox was testing last year. It’s available on the web, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and LG and Samsung smart TVs.

To be clear, this isn’t a subscription offering that directly competes with services like Netflix and Hulu. Instead, it’s another marketplace where you can either buy or rent movies and TV episodes online — pricing starts at $4.99 for a 48-hour rental and $9.99 for purchases.

Why would you buy or rent from Redbox instead of iTunes or elsewhere? The company’s launch announcement emphasizes the fact that even if Redbox may not be the sexiest brand in movies, it still handles one million disc rentals every day.

“We know consumers have a lot of choices when it comes to subscription streaming services, but no other brand is as closely associated with new-release movies as Redbox,” said Redbox CEO Galen Smith. “We’ve been America’s choice for new content for 15 years, and we’re excited to offer a new way to watch that provides greater choice within the Redbox ecosystem.”

Featured Image: Redbox