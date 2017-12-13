Why content crowdfunder Patreon is halting its hated fee change

Overhauling the creative economy turns out to be quite tricky. Following massive backlash, Patreon is at least temporarily pausing its plan to change its payment processing fee stucture on December 18th from charging creators 2%-10% on the first of the next month to charging patrons 2.9% plus $0.35 per transaction up front and on the monthly anniversary of their first pledge beyond the 5% Patreon takes. “We messed up. We’re sorry, and we’re not rolling out the fees change” CEO Jack Conte writes.

The subscription content crowdfunding company’s goal was to prevent patrons from being able to sign up and get access to exclusive content and then cancel their subscription before paying on the first of the next month, and to avoid users being charged immediately and then again on the first of the next month so they’d essentially be doubled billed if they pledged near the end of the month. Pro-rating wouldn’t work either since patrons could sign up for a big $100 a month subscription, experience super-premium access to content, then cancel a day later having only paid $3.

But the problem with the fee change was the it significantly boosted fees for patrons who only pledge a dollar or two per campaign, and ones that pledge to multiple campaigns and therefore get charged multiple fees. Patreon also admits it didn’t get enough direct feedback from creators and rushed a mere two week timeline for implementing the change.

So after a painful weak of calls with creators who said patrons had cancelled their subscriptions to avoid the higher fees, Patreon is halting the change until it can receive more feedback and find a better path forward.