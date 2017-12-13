NASA to screen ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ on the International Space Station

Being an astronaut living and working aboard the International Space Station shouldn’t mean that you have to miss out on much-anticipated movie releases like Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In fact, it should probably mean the opposite, which is why it’s great news that NASA will work with Disney to arrange a screening for ISS crew of the new movie, which is arriving in theatres in the U.S. this week.

They probably won’t get the big-screen experience – NASA tells Mashable that typically screening movies on the ISS means watching a digital copy on a notebook computer or one of the onboard projectors. But at least they’ll be safe from spoilers while orbiting the Earth, something I’m sure is a top concern for any astronaut.

I’ll be most interested in what real space-faring folks think about Porgs.